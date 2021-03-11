‘No penitentia, physical pabasa’: QC to limit Holy Week activities as COVID-19 cases rise

A priest joins frontline church workers in cleaning fishtail palm fronds in preparation for the observance of Palm Sunday at the Sta. Cruz Church in Manila on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA - Quezon City will limit activities during the coming Holy Week, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continue to rise.

The decision was agreed upon by the LGU and the Bishops of Dioceses of Cubao and Novaliches in efforts to "quell the rise in the number of COVID-19) cases," the LGU said in a statement released Thursday.

Among the prohibited activities are the following:

Penitentia or self-flaggelation, crucifixion

Physical gatherings for pabasa

Public gatherings for Palm Sunday and Eastern Sunday

Instead, the LGU encouraged practicing the Visita Iglesia or Stations of the Cross, and the virtual or online pabasa online.

Processions of religious images will also be allowed, provided that the following guidelines are set:

A limit of 3 vehicles in a convoy

No audience

"Alam kong matagal na nating itong tradisyon subalit wala tayong magagawa kundi pansamantala itong isantabi habang naririto pa ang virus at mabilis ang pagtaas ng mga kaso natin,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

(I know this has been our tradition for the longest time. However, we cannot do anything but set this aside for now as the virus is still here and we’re experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases.)

Religious mass gatherings have been limited a year into community quarantine standards set by the government, part of distancing efforts to curb COVID-19 spread.

As of Thursday morning, Quezon City had 2,317 active COVID-19 cases out of the 34,897 who were confirmed positive for the disease in the area. It also tallied 859 deaths.

The reproduction number in Quezon City is currently at 1.73, with positivity rate of 9 percent.

