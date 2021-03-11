No PDA, holding hands: PNP reiterates physical distancing protocol in public

MANILA - The Philippine National Police on Thursday reminded the public, even couples, that they should strictly observe physical distancing including not holding hands and other public displays of affection to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“Kasama 'yan sa panuntunan noong nakaraang taon na hangga’t maaari ay i-maintain 'yung minimum physical distancing between and among our people na nasa publiko. Most likely maaapektuhan ang mga couples pati na rin 'yung close to each other, yung sweethearts, friends at iba pang merong intimate relationship,” PNP Spokesperson Ildebrandi Usana told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Usana said the PNP is not targeting couples but that the directive covers all who go to public places.

“Across the board po 'yan. Ito po ay ini-implement sa lahat ng mamamayan. Incidentally, nag-require na po ang ating mga lokal na pamunuan na strictly enforce itong minimum health and safety protocols, that means maghihigpit tayo sa pagsusuot ng face mask, face shield pati na rin po 'yung physical distancing,” he said.

Usana said this is one way of stemming the spread of the virus that has so far reached its highest number of active cases since Oct. 24 last year at 44,470 based on data from the Department of Health. In Oct. 24, 2020, the DOH said that there were 47,773 active infectious during that time.

The OCTA Research Group said daily tally of COVID cases could reach 6,000 by end of March if the trend continues. The surge in cases, they said, may be due to the more transmissible variants detected in Metro Manila and other areas.

Meanwhile, infectious disease specialist Dr. Anna Ong-Lim said the PNP’s directive is based on the principle of physical distancing.

“Coming from the infectious disease perspective, tingnan na lang natin is ano ba 'yung intensiyon ng directive? Gusto po natin na at all times nirerespect natin 'yung rules na dapat may physical distancing at ano pa pong sigurong manifestation nun—'yung ating distansiya sa isa’t isa o 'yung display of affection—sakop pa rin po yun nun. It’s really just a way to make sure na consistent 'yung implementation,” she said.

She added, “Siguro importanteng maintindihan ng mga tao is ano ba ang paraan kung paano kumakalat ang sakit na ito. Marunong naman tayong umintindi at kumikilos accordingly.”

Last year, the government also reminded the public against showing public display of affection as parts of the country started easing their COVID-19 lockdown. Also last year, the Inter-Agency Task Force on the government’s COVID-19 response banned motorcycle pillion riding even for riders living in the same household. They later changed it allowing married and live-in couples to ride together.

