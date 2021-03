MANILA - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off Zambales on Thursday afternoon, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened 71 kilometers southwest of Santa Cruz town at 3:24 p.m.

The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 15 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

No reported intensities were recorded.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage but aftershocks may occur, Phivolcs said.