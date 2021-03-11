DILG to go after LGUs imposing strict travel requirements despite eased unified protocol

Department of Interior and Local Government. Video courtesy of Department of Health

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Thursday said it would be issuing a memorandum circular to further impose the streamlined and eased travel protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This as various local government units were still requiring travelers to present requirements such as a travel authority, when the unified travel protocol the national government issued has removed such requisite.

“Maglalabas na po ang DILG ng memorandum circular implementing IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) resolution 101. Kasi nga may napansin tayo na may mga LGUs hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin sumusunod sa IATF resolution,” DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said during a media briefing with the Department of Health.

(DILG will release a memorandum circular implementing IATF Resolution 101 because we’ve noticed that LGUs until now are not following the IATF resolution.)

Malaya said the memorandum circular might be released later Thursday or Friday.

He said it was crafted in consultation with the League of Cities, League of Provinces, and League of Municipalities— organizations composed of local government officials.

“Once the MC is released and hindi pa rin mag-comply 'yung LGUs and there may be some, then mapipilitan ang DILG to issue a show cause order against them. Once that is done, they will immediately comply para hindi na mauwi sa pag-file ng kaso ng DILG,” he said.

(Once the MC is released and there may be some LGUs that don’t comply then the DILG will be forced to issue a show cause order against them. Once that is done, they will immediately comply so the DILG won’t have to file a case.)

IATF Resolution No. 101 released in February states that a travel authority issued by Joint Task Force COVID Shield and health certificates would no longer be required for travelers crossing towns or cities amid the continuing quarantine.

COVID-19 testing and quarantine are also no longer mandatory although an LGU may still require travelers to present test results.

Such eased requirements came as government emphasized the need to revive the economy after the slump caused by the pandemic.

The looser guidelines were issued before the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.