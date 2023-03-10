Pimentel wants answers on new sugar importation exposé

MANILA - Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III wants the Marcos Jr. administration to give an explanation about the imported sugar exposé of fellow senator Risa Hontiveros.

“Mas mabigat itong situation na ito dahil 'yung una nga eh, the legality of sugar order noon eh wala raw authority from the Secretary of Agriculture, which is the President of the republic himself. Eto walang sugar order, pero andiyan na ang sugar sa ating ports,” Pimentel told reporters Friday.

“They have to explain this because we have a procedure. We have a body of procedure. Bakit hindi sinunod lahat 'yun ... Dapat kasing tindi man lamang, or dapat mas matindi … Kung hind nga kumikilos ang executive branch, and there is an issue na kailangang tingnan, nandiyan ngayon 'yung Congress na pwede nating sabihin na second line of defense,” he said.

Last month, Hontiveros uncovered the existence of Sugar Order No. 6, which authorizes the importation of 440,000 metric tons of sugar, to ensure its steady supply and lower price in the market.

Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban, acting Sugar Regulatory Authority Administrator David John Thaddeus Alba, acting Board Member Ma. Mitzi Mangwag, and acting Board Member Pablo Luis Azcona signed SRO-6.

However, documents obtained by Hontiveros brought out questions about the legality of the undertaking. SRO-6 was only published by the Sugar Regulatory Administration through the UP Law Center last February 15.

The undertaking will take effect three days after its publication or on February 18.

Accepting of bidders or supplier applicants will only be accepted after five days, or on February 18, to be followed by the acceptance of bids from February 19 to 23.

Awarding of contract will happen between February 24 to 28, the senator said.

The earliest date for ordering imported sugar should be March 1, she said.

According to Hontiveros, a portion of the entered imported sugar was already released to the local market.

The senator has filed Resolution 497, seeking the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s investigation on the issue of SRO-6.

“We hope the Senate Blue Ribbon would investigate this because mas malalim at mas madali na namin itong maintindihan with what we have learned doon sa unang investigation,” Pimentel stressed.

The Blue Ribbon panel has yet to schedule a hearing on Hontiveros’s exposé.