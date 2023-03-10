Ouster of WHO regional director in Manila won't affect PH

Former World Health Organization Western Pacific regional director Takeshi Kasai. WHO/Twitter: @takeshi_kasai

MANILA – The ouster of World Health Organization Western Pacific regional director Takeshi Kasai following staff accusations of racist, abusive and authoritarian behavior will not affect the Philippines' coordination with the world body.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it has “unwavering confidence” in the WHO-WP’s capacity to address the many challenges that the region is currently experiencing.

"We are certain that the leaders who head the Organization will continuously ensure the flow of collaborative programs and efforts towards improving our healthcare systems and the people's welfare," the statement read.

The statement comes following the termination of appointment of former Western Pacific Regional Director Dr. Takeshi Kasai over allegations of misconduct, something which was confirmed during investigative procedures.

Kasai was in charge of the WHO's Western Pacific region, covering almost 1.9 billion people across 37 territories and has its headquarters in Manila.

The WHO received allegations of misconduct against Kasai in the second half of 2021 and in 2022, it said.

An AP investigation indicated that dozens of WHO staff filed an internal complaint in October 2021.

They then sent an email in January 2022 to member states on the WHO's executive board, seeking their urgent intervention.

In the email, seen by AFP, the staff accused Kasai of "abusive and racist authoritarian leadership".

Kasai was accused presiding over a "toxic atmosphere" at the WHO regional office in Manila, with a culture of "systemic bullying and public ridiculing".

'Hard on staff'

The staff, who wanted to remain anonymous "for fear of retaliation", accused him of making "derogatory remarks to staff of certain nationalities", in particular local Filipinos.

The internal complaint filed to WHO alleges that Kasai once aggressively questioned a Filipino staffer during a coronavirus meeting, saying: "How many people in the Pacific have you killed so far and how many more do you want to kill further?" The complaint said he then asked "if she was incapable of delivering good presentations because she was Filipina."

Several WHO officials present when the statements were made confirmed that the regional director has made numerous racist comments in meetings.

The email also said Kasai blamed the rise in Covid cases in some Pacific countries on their "lack of capacity due to their inferior culture, race and socioeconomic level."

They also accused him of mismanaging the Covid-19 pandemic and wasteful spending of donor contributions; abusing his power to secure his re-election; and nepotistic staff recruitment.

The WHO is set to hold elections for a new Regional Director in October. The last time an election happened for the region was in 2018 where Filipino public health advocate Dr. Susan Mercado was among the choices.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has invited member states of the region to submit their proposed candidates.

“With the recent developments in the leadership of the World Health Organization, the Philippine government is confident that the most competent and able candidate takes the role,” the DOH said. With a report by Agence France-Presse

