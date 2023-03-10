More persons of interest in Salilig hazing to turn themselves in: Remulla

John Martin Salilig, brother of missing 24-year old Adamson University Chemical Engineering student John Matthew Salilig turns emotional after identifying his body pulled from a shallow grave by the Public Information Unit of Cavite Police Provincial Office (PIU Cavite PPO) and Imus City Police Station (Imus CPS) inside the Jade Residences Subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on February 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



Six persons of interest on the John Matthew Salilig hazing case are planning to turn themselves in, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Friday.

“Yun ang balita namin, may anim pa na gustong sumuko sa hazing cases,” Remulla said.

The justice secretary said government prosecutors are the ones on top of the investigation.

“I don’t know, it’s with the panel of prosecutors also, they are the ones investigating it. I have not really looked into the hazing cases but I’m sure our people here are on top of it. I got a report yesterday that there are more witnesses who wanted to surface and give ah, clarify their involvement or non-involvement in the hazing cases,” Remulla said.

Salilig, a chemical engineering student, died last February 18 due to “severe blunt force trauma to the lower extremities” after his supposed initiation rites with other members Tau Gamma Phi-Adamson Chapter.

The student's decomposing body was found dumped in a vacant lot along Barangay Malagasang in Imus City, Cavite last week.

Six members of the Tau Gamma Phi have been charged while the hunt continues for other fraternity members.