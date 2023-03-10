DA bans pork products from Singapore

A backyard hog raiser prepares to shower his pigs and clean their pen on September 16, 2019, in Malolos, Bulacan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Department of Agriculture has imposed a temporary ban on pork products from Singapore due to an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in the Southeast Asian country.



A memorandum issued by Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said the ban prohibits entry of domestic and wild pigs and their products, including pork skin and pork meat.



The memo stated that Singapore is not accredited to export any swine-related commodities but "there is a need to prevent the entry of any ASF-susceptible products originating from Singapore that might enter the country from hand-carried products."



DA has imposed stricter measures against ASF, as new cases recorded in the country.



Earlier this month, more than 50 samples from Carcar City, Cebu tested positive for ASF. These are the first cases of ASF in the province.

The ban on pork meat from Singapore will last until the agency revokes it.