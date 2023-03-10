Cops arrest 3 more suspects in Adiong ambush

The Special Investigation Task Group of the Bangsamoro Police on Sunday said they have identified groups responsible for the ambush try against Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong. Photo courtesy of PNP BARMM.

MANILA — Three more suspects have been arrested over their supposed participation in the assassination attempt against Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal "Bombit" Adiong, the Philippine National Police said Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as Palawan Salem Macalbo, 34, a member of Gandawali Group; Nagac Dimatangkil Baratomo, 38; and Amirodin Dimantingkal Mandoc, 29, according to a report sent to the PNP headquarters by the Regional Director of the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The 3 arrested were included as suspects in the recent ambush against Adiong last February 17.

Adiong survived the ambush but four of his police security escorts were killed.

Macalbo was arrested based on the warrants of arrest for charges of murder and frustrated murder, issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 10 of the 12th Judicial Region based in Marawi City.

PRO BAR included in its report the confiscation of items recovered from the suspects including one Colt M16 rifle with serial number 9061355, one grenade color gray, one Colt M16 magazine loaded with 8 pieces of ammunition, and one rifle grenade.

The 3 are now under the custody of Kalilangan Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.