Adiong family thanks gov't troops' action on slay try

MANILA — The family of Governor Mamintal "Bombit" Adiong of Lanao del Sur has thanked government forces for their action to bring justice over the attempt on the life of their patriarch.

“Sa ngayon po kami ay nagpapasalamat, syempre sa ating mga security personnel, sa ating PNP, AFP, dahil po sa nakuha po natin yung tatlong suspek. So kami po ay nagpapasalamat. Then hinahayaan naman po natin 'to sa PNP, sila na po bahala sa investigation, sa pagtatanong kung meron silang kinalaman or wala,” said Vice-Governor Mujam Adiong, in a telephone interview, Friday. The vice-governor is a son of Gov. Adiong.

On the afternoon of February 17, 2023, the governor’s convoy was ambushed in the town of Maguing.

Governor Adiong survived with a bullet wound on his hip, but four of his police security escorts were killed.

The vice-governor told ABS-CBN News that their family is optimistic that justice will prevail.

“Unti-unti meron nang progress yung kaso, dahil po buhay po yung kinuha nila at yung tangka nilang pagpatay sa aking ama, na si Governor Mamintal ‘Bombit’ Alonto Adiong Jr.,” said the younger Adiong.

Early morning Friday, police arrested three suspects in Kalilangan town, Bukidnon province, for suspicion of participation in the assassination attempt on Adiong.