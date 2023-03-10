MANILA — A judge has granted bail to 9 policeman accused in the 2021 murder of Calbayog Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, saying the killing was a homicide and not murder.

It was a ruling described as a slap on the face of the bereaved family, as it came a day shy of the second anniversary of the mayor's killing.

Aquino was shot at least 21 times in Barangay Lonoy on March 8 in what was described as an ambush, with his son, Mark linking the incident to politics. Police had initially described the incident as a shootout.

The 9 policemen were allowed to bail for P120,000 each, as ordered in a resolution by Calbayog City RTC Branch 31 judge Maricar Lucero.

"Napakasakit. Sobrang sakit ng nangyari sa amin. Nakaka-insulto at nakaka-galit," Mark told TeleRadyo in an interview.

"Sa amin, para sa aming pamilya napakalaking insulto dahil kami ay nagluluksa habang ang akusado ay nagsasaya dahil pinayagan ng husgado," he added.

(It's so painful. It is insulting and infuriating. For our family, it is a big insult that we are grieving, while the accused are rejoicing.)

The Aquino family's legal counsel, Atty. Alma Uy, said the National Bureau of Investigation filed murder raps, which the Department of Justice recommended.

But Judge Lucero said the policemen should face homicide raps, claiming that Aquino fought back against those firing the shots, according to Uy.

"Yung ruling ng judge sabi niya na yung pag-fight back ni Mayor Aquino yun ang nag-mitigate ng treachery. Wala nang treachery dahil nakalaban siya, naka-fight back pero dinisregard niya na lumaban lang si Mayor Aquino dahil patay na yung driver niya, yung security niya wounded na tapos una silang pinaputukan," Uy told Teleradyo.

(In the ruling, the judge said Mayor Aquino fought back, which mitigated treachery. There is no longer any treachery because he was able to fight back, but it disregarded the fact that Mayor Aquino only fought because his driver was already dead, his security was wounded, and they were shot first.)

"Patay agad ang dalawa tapos siya na lang naiwan dun so yung pagpapaputok ni Mayor Aquino ay depensa na lang niya in desperation na ma-save ang sarili niya," she added.

(The two were already dead and he was the only one left so he shot back out of self-defense in desperation to save himself.)

A Philippine National Police Public Information Office statement earlier said "the group of Mayor Aquino was alleged to have initiated the shootout when his close-in security fired at the unmarked vehicle of the IMEG-PDEU group that was traveling in the same direction along the road."

The PNP said its personnel involved in the shooting are from the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, who were conducting Red Teaming inspection in the area.

Samar 1st District Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento refuted the police report. He said the police were already waiting for Aquino's vehicle at Laboyao Bridge in Barangay Lonoy, Calbayog City before the shooting incident at 5:30 p.m.

The Aquino camp immediately filed a motion against the decision allowing the policemen to post bail, as well as a motion for inhibition against Lucero.

"Nag-inhibit na yung judge kahapon lang, nagbitiw na siya so ngayon ibang judge na yung magru-rule ng motion for reconsideration and at the same time hindi pa makakalabas yung mga akusado, hindi pa magbi-bail," Uy said.

(The judge inhibited yesterday, so a different judge would rule on the motoion for consideration. The accused cannot post bail yet.)