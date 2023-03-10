MANILA -- Seven suspects in the alleged fatal hazing of John Matthew Salilig underwent preliminary investigation before the Department of Justice (DOJ) Friday afternoon.

Escorted by the Biñan Police and the Laguna Provincial Police office, the 7 suspects arrived at the DOJ before 3 p.m.

Suspects Tung Chung Teng, Earl Anthony Romero, Jerome Balot, Sandro Victorino, Michael Lambert Ritalde, Mark Pedrosa and Daniel Perry were charged with violation of Republic Act No. 11053,

Salilig, a chemical engineering student, died last February 18 due to “severe blunt force trauma to the lower extremities” after his supposed initiation rites with other members Tau Gamma Phi-Adamson Chapter.

The student's decomposing body was found dumped in a vacant lot in Barangay Malagasang in Imus City, Cavite last week.

Six members of the Tau Gamma Phi have been charged while the hunt continues for other fraternity members.

More details to follow.