Comelec commissioner George Garcia is a veteran election lawyer whose former clients include high-profile politicians, such as presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News and Domingo Pecayo Licuanan, Comelec

MANILA — Newly appointed Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner George Erwin Garcia said on Thursday he would inhibit from all cases involving his former client, presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

At least 5 petitions against Marcos await final resolution from the Comelec en banc after they were junked at the division level.

"Lahat ng kaso ni Marcos, I will likewise write a letter to the Clerk of Court stating that I will not participate in any way dito sa mga cases," Garcia, a veteran election lawyer, said in a chance interview.

(All cases against Marcos, I will likewise write a letter to the Clerk of Court stating that I will not participate in any way in these cases.)



Garcia said he withdrew as counsel in all his other cases at the Comelec and other electoral tribunals "just to show na wala naman po akong vested interest dito (I have no vested interest here)."

Garcia earlier disclosed he was a lawyer at various points for 3 other presidential candidates, namely, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Senators Manny Pacquiao ang Panfilo Lacson.

Aside from Garcia, Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan and commissioner Aimee Neri filled up vacancies in the poll body this week.

