Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso speaks to members of the press during the groundbreaking of the Arroceros Urban Forest Park Redevelopment Project in Manila on September 8, 2021.

CABIAO, Nueva Ecija - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday said he is in favor of postponing the barangay elections in December so that the national government can instead use the election funds to aid sectors affected by the ongoing oil price surge.

The proposal to postpone the barangay polls is also being backed by his fellow presidential aspirant, Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

According to Domagoso, the government usually spends around P7-8 million to mount barangay elections.

"Yung perang gagamitin para sa eleksyon ng barangay, I would rather spend na pakinabangan muna ng tao at maitawid natin sila," he told reporters here.

(I would rather spend the money we will use for the barangay elections to help the people get past this difficult time.)

"Kaya 'yung barangay elections, hopefully ma-cancel muna, extend muna natin [ang term nila] about a year or a year and a half," he said.

(That's why I hope that the barangay elections will be cancelled for now, and extend the terms of incumbent officials for about a year, or a year and a half.)

The government can use the fund to extend food aid, oil subsidy and even distribute free fertilizer to farmers, said Domagoso.

He and other candidates in the May national elections have been urging the government to come up with ways to cushion the impact of the ongoing oil price hike.

Earlier this week, oil prices in the country increased between P3 and P5 per liter as global supply and demand were affected by the war in Ukraine and Russia, one of Europe's oil-producing countries.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said he is also in favor of hiking salaries so the public can afford goods amid rising prices, as well as the fare, which some groups have asked to be increased.

"I think it’s high time," Domagoso said. "Kung itataas yung suweldo ng mga manggagawa at uunawain ng negosyante at 'wag naman masyadong maapektuhan ang mga negosyante para huwag naman, wala namang mawalan ng trabaho, then I’ll be supporting it."

(I'll be supporting it if we will increase salaries... but not to the point where businesses will be severely affected so that we can still preserve jobs.)

The government should also "institutionalize" giving up a portion of its revenue collection to give consumers more purchasing power, he said.

Domagoso has been urging Congress to craft measures that would cut oil and electricity taxes by 50 percent as a stop-gap measure amid the rising pump prices.

While his tax proposal - which is also part of his campaign platforms - has yet to be realized, the Manila Mayor said his local government in the capital city distributed food packs to some 700,000 families as a form of temporary aid.

"We wanted to provide food, imbakin nila (they can save that) and that thing saves them money already," he said.

"Napakalaking bagay ng ayuda ngayon... We really have to cushion the socioeconomic impact nitong mga nangyayari sa ating bansa, dala ng external situation."

(Providing aid is a big deal nowadays... We really have to cushion the country from the the socioeconomic impact caused by external situations.)

