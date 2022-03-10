Fil-Am's family hopes 'Nathan's Law' becomes permanent legislation

Watch more on iWantTFC

The death of Fil-Am college student Nathan Valencia has prompted the issuance of an emergency regulation that expands state oversight when it comes to collegiate charity combat events, like the one that led to his passing.

The regulation was set to expire on April 11 but Valencia's family, friends, and supporters are hoping this becomes permanent law.

The 20-year old University of Nevada, Las Vegas student collapsed following a fraternity-organized charity boxing match last November. The cause of his death was blunt force trauma, and although it was ruled a homicide, no criminal charges were ever filed.

But Valencia's parents Michael and Cynthia want accountability. They have filed a lawsuit against Kappa Sigma fraternity, UNLV, the Sahara Event Center where the boxing event took place, and the referee at the event. The complaint alleged that the fraternity failed to provide adequate safety measures such as a medical team on standby. The referee was also reportedly untrained and consumed alcohol throughout the match. The suit also claimed that UNLV knew about the fight night and was aware of the risks participants could face, yet failed to enforce policies and procedures. As for the Sahara Event Center, the lawsuit stated that it had knowledge of injuries at prior fight nights.

Benjamin Cloward, lead attorney of Richard Harris Law Firm, which represents the Valencia family, said it's been especially tough for Valencia's mom.

"There are moments of realization that Nathan is not coming home and that reality sets in and they'll get busy trying to shift their attention to other things and then that grief comes again," Cloward said. "Mrs. Valencia indicated yesterday that she was at the grocery store and just went to get a couple of things and, all of a sudden, hit with this tremendous realization that Nathan is not coming home."

Cloward stressed that what happened to Valencia shouldn't ever happen to anyone. "The ultimate goal is to have UNLV implement change so that doesn't happen again. The ultimate goal would be for Kappa Sigma to implement change to make sure that this doesn't happen again, and then not only just here locally, but to also bring that change throughout the nation."

The Valencia family is also hoping to establish a foundation in the Fil-Am's name to bring awareness and education to fraternities and sororities worldwide, particularly on events' safety.