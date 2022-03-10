Aksyon Demokratiko presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso and vice presidential bet Willie Ong submit urine samples as they undergo voluntary drug testing at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency office in Quezon City in November 2021. Handout/File



CABIAO, Nueva Ecija - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday thanked a new coalition endorsing his candidacy and that of vice presidential aspirant Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in this year's elections, but underscored that he will continue campaigning only for his running mate, cardiologist Willie Ong.

A day before Domagoso and his slate campaigned here, the Ikaw Muna Pilipinas (IM Pilipinas) - the Manila Mayor's volunteer group - and other groups launched ISAng Pilipinas, which describes the two city mayors as "best fit to lead the Philippines towards recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Thank you... [Pero] Basta tayo (But for us, it's) Isko-Doc Willie," he told reporters when asked for his reaction about the new support group.

"We will continue na suyuin yung ating mga kababayan sa tambalang Isko-Doc Willie, but at the same time, I cannot interfere with what you believe (in)," he said.,

(We will continue to woo voters to back Isko-Doc Willie, but at the same time, I cannot interfere with what you believe in.)

Domagoso's assurance that Ong is still his vice presidential bet comes a month after he was seen riding a float decked with Isko-Sara posters in Mindanao. During that sortie in the Bangsamoro region, Ong was not with him as local supporters were pushing his and Duterte-Carpio's candidacies.

"Basta kami, diretso kami. Mapapansin mo naman, hangga't maaari nga, kung kinakailangan na lagi kaming magkasama, magkasama kami," Domagoso said on Thursday, referring to Ong.

(We are sticking with our slate. You will notice that as much as possible, we campaign together.)

When they filed their candidacies in October, Domagoso said Ong is the “perfect” vice president of the Philippines as the country continues to battle COVID-19.

The Manila Mayor said their 6-member slate for the May 9 elections has been going around on motorcades and engaging voters in town hall meetings instead of holding massive rallies in big venues to get closer to the people.

"We want to be in their respective communities para hangga't maaari, maiwasan na yung gastos sa pamasahe, tapos spit away lang sa bahay nila," he said.

(We want to be in their respective communities so that as much as possible, we limit their spending on fares. So we make sure that venues are just a spit away from their homes.)

"Medyo tedious, medyo retail (It's a bit tedious, it's retail), but I think it is more effective in such a way that if we are reaching as many places as possible, then naturally we a building up a solid foundation of Isko, Doc Willie and our team," said Domagoso.

Aside from Domagoso and Ong, Aksyon Demokratiko is fielding senatorial candidates Carl Balita, Samira Gutoc and Jopet Sison.

The group has also taken in as guest candidate John Castriciones, a former Agrarian Reform secretary who is a vocal supporter of Duterte-Carpio's vice presidential bid.

Domagoso admits they still need "all the help [they] can get" as he sees himself as an underdog in this year's presidential race.

"Those who will support us, thank you very much," he said.

"Kailangan namin ng lahat ng tulong (We need all the help we can get)."