MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) has ordered the creation of an office that would focus on private education and committees intended to fight corruption within the agency.

In an order dated March 8, the DepEd said it would establish the Private Education Office (PEO), which is tasked to "take the lead in all matters pertaining to private education."

Under the 1987 Constitution, the state recognizes "the complementary roles of public and private institutions in the educational system."

In the order signed by Secretary Leonor Briones, the DepEd noted that in the past years, "there has been no dedicated unit or personnel... that will primarily assist the DepEd Secretary in ensuring that the DepEd mandate relative to private education is fulfilled."

Among the new PEO's functions are to review and develop policies and standards related to the DepEd's supervision of private education institutions, according to the order.

The PEO will be housed in the DepEd Central Office in Pasig.

Hundreds of private schools nationwide suspended operations during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic after seeing lower enrollment figures, mainly due to the health crisis' effect on the income of families.

Anti-corruption

In a separate order, the DepEd said it would also create anti-corruption committees (ACC) in its central, regional, and schools division offices.

"The Department recognizes that graft and corruption are major obstacles to the realization of the right of all Filipinos and children to access quality basic education," the agency said in the March 4 order.

The ACCs will fight graft and corruption through "policies, programs and advocacy campaigns, and ensure that erring officials and employees are held accountable."

The regional committees will refer graft and corruption complaints against all personnel to the proper disciplining authorities.

They will also monitor and report corruption-related cases and investigations to the DepEd Central Office.

Meanwhile, the division committees will provide inputs to help the regional and central offices come up with anti-corruption policies.

They are also tasked to regularly submit corruption incident reports and conduct public information campaigns.

By law, the education sector is required to get the lion's share of the Philippine government's annual budget.

RELATED VIDEO