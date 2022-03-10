Comelec exec backs push to tax exempt honoraria of poll workers

Members of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT-Philippines) scuffle with policemen and security personnel during a protest outside the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The protesters urged the government to exempt from tax the honoraria, travel allowances and other benefits of poll workers. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Newly appointed Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner George Garcia said Thursday he is backing the call of a teachers' group to scrap the tax imposed on the honoraria of poll workers serving in the upcoming May 9 elections.

In an interview, Garcia said he agrees with the demands of the teachers but added it is not for the Comelec to decide on such move.

"Ako po naniniwala na dapat nating suportahan, kaya lang po siyempre sa aking palagay, di po para sa Commission on Election yan, kaya kasama po tayong mananawagan sa ating mambabatas na baka puwede pag-aralan yun pong pakiusap po ng mga guro," he said.

(We support their call but it's not up to Comelec. But we are with them in urging Congress to study the suggestion.)

The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading House Bill 9652, principally authored by the ACT Teachers party-list, that pushed for such exemption. The Senate, however, has yet to tackle its counterpart bills.

Earlier in the day, ACT Teachers party-list led a picket outside the Comelec’s office in Manila to call for the scrapping of the tax on teachers’ honoraria.

"Sana ay naisip naman na hindi na dapat patawan ng 20 percent tax ang ating mga teachers," said Jocelyn Martinez, ACT-NCR union president.