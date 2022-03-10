Carl Jammes "Wonderboy" Martin will be making his first defense of the Philippine super bantamweight title against challenger Ronnie Baldonado on Saturday.

But aside from defending the crown, the 22-year-old Martin is also gunning for the WBA Asia super bantamweight title in the 12-rounder that will take place at the Elorde Sports Complex in Paranaque City.

Fight analyst Dennis Principe said the fight will give the rising Filipino prospect additional experience to prepare for more challenging bouts in the future.

"The beauty about his attitude and his team ay very patient sila. They know na marami pa silang dapat matutunan at they need experience," said Principe.

"Sinasabi ng mga fans niya, subukan na siya. Pero ang attitude niya is 'paghahandaan namin.'"

Principe expects Martin to face a tough test against Baldonado, a young gun just like Martin.

"Malakas si Baldonado at determined, may gustong patunayan. Malalim na ang international experience. Sa tingin ko ito na ang pinakamatibay na test na kakaharapin ni Carl Martin," he said.

Martin won the Philippine super bantam title by dethroning veteran Mark Anthony Geraldo with a unanimous decision win.

He remained undefeated in 18 matches on top of 15 knockouts.