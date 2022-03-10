MANILA—Partido Federal ng Pilipinas on Thursday said the church executives in Abra and Bulacan are supporting the candidacies of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the PFP said Bangued Bishop Leopoldo Jaucian and Bishop Ted Malangen of Jesus Christ the Deliverer Church in Bulacan are embracing UniTeam's message of unity.

Marcos visited Jaucian during the UniTeam's visit to Abra on Wednesday.

There, Jaucian and other members of the church for the former senator's victory and safety.

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, meanwhile, met up with Malangen earlier this week before the start of their campaign in Bulacan.

According to the PFP, Malangen said he expected Marcos to become the country's next president.

Marcos said Malangen first told him in 2014 that he predicted the former senator would become the country's next chief executive.

"Ang ipinapaalala sa’kin ni bishop ay matagal na niyang prediction ’yung sinasabi niya, na noong 2014 ang sinasabi niya tatakbo ka nang presidente at mananalo ka. Alam niya. Nu’ng panahon na ’yun sabi ko mahirap yata mangyari ’yun. Well, naging totoo ’yung first part of his prediction, tumakbo akong presidente. Ngayon hihintayin na lang natin kung mananalo,” Marcos said.

Marcos' party welcomed Jaucian and Malangen’s support, a contrast to widespread opposition from the Catholic Church.

"Ang ginawang suporta nina Bishop Jaucian at Bishop Malangen ay ibang-iba sa mga hayagang pagbatikos ng ilang kaparian laban kay Marcos kung saan ay ginagamit pa ang simbahan para manira ng kapwa — bagay na labag sa nakasulat sa Bibliya," the PFP said.

The Marcos camp previously said it was "saddened" by members of the Catholic clergy who opposed the former senator's presidential bid.

The statement came after the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines issued a pastoral letter last month.

In it, the CBCP warned Filipinos against what it called "radical distortions" in the history of martial law under the rule of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

When asked if the letter alluded to Bongbong Marcos, CBCP Bishop Pablo David told Agence France-Presse: "I think it is obvious from our tone we do not want the dark age of martial law repeated."