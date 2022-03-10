MANILA - A convenor of pro-democracy coalition 1Sambayan said Thursday he has received death threats and an "extortion threat of P5 million" to stop his advocacies.

Lawyer Howard Calleja said the death threats have "escalated" since October and November last year and now involve his family. He said his wife had received threats through text messages while letters were delivered to their home.

"Na-identify din nila ang bahay. For the first time in the past 6 months may threats kasama na yung children," he told ANC's Headstart.

(They've identified our house. For the first time in the past 6 months there are threats involving my children.)

"Last Sunday, because my Facebook account is administered by somebody...He called my attention to this extortion threat of P5 million and for me to stop whatever advocacy or campaigning I’m doing."

The person had threatened to release alleged photos of Calleja with his clients, celebrities Deniece Cornejo and Christine Reyes, which the lawyer said were photoshopped images of him and his wife.

"Wala hong katotohanan dito dahil makikita niyo yung unang picture kasama ko ho ang asawa ko. Yesterday when we had this impromptu presscon because there was an ultimatum for me to pay P5 million and stop whatever I’m doing, my wife is with me because she knows, we know there's no truth to this allegation," he said.

(There's no truth in this because if you can see the first picture, I was with my wife.)

The person also threatened to release lewd photos and video, Calleja added.

"'Yun na nga ang nakakatawa na nakakainis (That's what's funny and annoying). I take pictures in the privacy of my home, my place but never in the nude. There might be pictures of me in my boxers or my trunks but I’ve never had a video," he said.

"I’m open to any question, interview or anybody who might question my integrity. I'm confident because I know what the truth is."

Comelec urged to decide on Marcos disqualification cases

Calleja, meantime, urged the Commission on Elections to decide already on the disqualification cases against presidential candidate and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"My appeal na lang to them is if they believe they would sustain and agree to the decision of the First and Second Division then the en banc should just agree to it and give it to the Supreme Court so we can battle this case in the Supreme Court already," he said.

"I'm ready to orally ague this in the Supreme Court... My appeal now to the Comelec is give it a fair look and if you think you will maintain the position of Comelec to dismiss the case then so be it but please do this in a stedious and fast manner so we can bring this to Supreme Court before we have the May 9 election."

Calleja added that he knew personally newly-appointed Comelec commissioner George Garcia, who he said was a "very capable election lawyer."

"I’m a lawyer, we have to give him the benefit of the doubt. Personally I know George as a good lawyer. I hope he will uphold his integrity as an individual. I was just hoping the President would’ve appointed somebody more neutral," he said.

"I know him as an individual, I know him as a good person but more than that I know him as a very capable election lawyer. I trust he would uphold himself as I know him and put the interest of the institution and the interest of the Filipino people first and foremost."

Before his appointment as Comelec commissioner earlier this week, Garcia served as the election lawyer of Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso.

He also served as election lawyer for the poll protest of Marcos against 2016 rival Vice President Leni Robredo, who has been endorsed by 1Sambayan. Garcia also represented then-presidential aspirant Sen. Grace Poe, when she faced disqualification woes in the 2010 elections.

On Tuesday, Garcia said he would be inhibiting from all the cases that he handled when he was still working as an election lawyer.