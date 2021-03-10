Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 15,870 with 5 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 15,870 as 5 new cases were recorded Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 1 new recovery and no new fatality among COVID-19 cases.

Thursday's reported new cases, recoveries and fatalities are the lowest this month so far.

The number of Filipinos abroad currently under treatment for COVID-19 is 5,281. A total of 9,548 of those infected have recovered, while 1,041 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 823 in the Asia Pacific, 918 in Europe, 3,455 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 603,308 people. The tally includes 12,545 deaths, 546,293 recoveries, and 44,470 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 117.5 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.6 million people have died while more than 66.6 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

