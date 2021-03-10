Too early for PH to follow US in allowing vaccinated people to gather w/o masks - experts

Health workers inoculate their fellow health workers with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on March 09, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — While tens of thousands of health workers have already been vaccinated in the Philippines, medical experts said Wednesday that it might be too early for Filipinos to follow the lead of the United States in allowing vaccinated people to gather privately among themselves without masks.

Earlier this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its safety guidelines for vaccinated people.

The CDC reportedly said that while fully vaccinated individuals should continue its health precautions and continue wearing masks in public or when with unvaccinated people, they can gather privately in small groups without masks or physical distancing.

“Ang sinabi nil,a only if everyone is fully vaccinated, then you can stay inside together. Pero kung may kasamang unvaccinated, yung unvaccinated should wear a mask,” said Dr. John Wong, a member of the Inter-Agency Task Force’s (IATF) technical working group on data analytics.

(What they said is only if everyone is fully vaccinated, then you can stay inside together. But if you are with unvaccinated people, the unvaccinated individual should wear a mask.)

Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, member of the Department of Health Technical Advisory Group, said Filipinos should still be careful.

“Sa ngayon, siguro walang mawawala kung mag-doble ingat tayo, lalo na sa ating setting ngayon na uunti pa lang nabakunahan. Masyado pang maaga para mai-apply yan sa ating setting,” she said during the Laging Handa briefing.

(For now, we won’t lose anything if we are extra careful, especially in our setting right now where only a few people are vaccinated. It’s too early to apply that to our setting.)

She said it is safer for everyone to just follow the intensified public health standards set by the government for added protection.

As of March 7, more than 35,000 health workers have already been vaccinated. The government started the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country last March 1 using the donated doses from China's Sinovac.

Inoculation using supply from AstraZeneca, which arrived March 4 and 7, courtesy of the COVAX Facility, began March 8.

The Philippines is aiming to inoculate 70 million Filipinos to achieve herd immunity. The World Health Organization had said it might be able to supply the country more than 20 million vaccine doses this year through the COVAX Facility.