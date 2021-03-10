Supreme Court suspends work March 11-14 to disinfect buildings amid COVID-19 spike

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has suspended work at the Supreme Court from March 11 to 14 to give way for the disinfection of buildings at its compound on Padre Faura in Manila.

In a memorandum released Wednesday, the SC said this was part of its “precautionary measures” amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, especially in epicenter Metro Manila.

Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta suspends work in the Supreme Court from March 11 to 14, 2021 as the different buildings and offices undergo disinfection. READ Memo Circular No. 01-2021 pic.twitter.com/rFsfMdsAkL — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) March 10, 2021

“In light of the increasing number again of confirmed COVID-19 cases in view of the new variants, it was recommended to conduct thorough disinfection, cleaning, and sanitation of the different buildings and offices of the Supreme Court,” the memorandum read.

Previously scheduled committee meetings can push through, depending on the discretion of authorities.

Medical and dental services personnel, along with security, and administrative services are required to report for work during the disinfection period.

On the following week, from March 15 to 19, all offices will be required to have a skeleton force of just 50 percent reporting for work in person so physical distancing could be properly observed.

The high court had been operating with a work force of not less than 70 percent reporting physically in office, with the rest working from home.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has tallied 603,308 cases of the disease, with 44,470 active cases.

Authorities have said that the uptick in cases have been caused by the public's lax compliance with minimum health standards to prevent the spread of the virus.

