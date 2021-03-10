Philippines warns foreigners vs using fraudulent entry exemption documents

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday reiterated its warning against any fraudulent means related to the entry of foreign nationals to the Philippines.

In a statement, the DFA said there are reports that some foreign nationals submitted fraudulent entry exemption documents to Philippine Embassies or Consulates abroad to be able to get entry visas to the Philippines.

It also said the agency does not collect a "travel exemption fee" or any other fee related to the issuance of entry exemption documents.

"Individuals or groups that present fraudulent entry exemption documents will be dealt with accordingly and appropriate charges will be filed against individuals/entities involved in these activities," the DFA said.

The agency encouraged the public to report any individuals or groups involved in such activities by sending an email to oca@dfa.gov.ph.

As of February 16, only the following foreign nationals are allowed entry to the Philippines, according to the Bureau of Immigration:

Diplomats and members of international organizations and their dependents who have a valid 9(e) visa at the time of entry

Foreign seafarers who have a valid 9(c) visa

Foreign spouse and minor children, children with special needs, regardless of age, of Filipinos, foreign parent of minor Filipinos and foreign parent of Filipino children with special needs regardless of age

Permanent residents under Section 13 of the Philippine Immigration Act, RA 7919, and EO 324, as well as those with Native Born visas may enter. Also allowed are those married to Filipinos with Temporary Resident Visas and MCL-07-021 Permanent Resident Visas relative to Section 13 of CA 613.

Investors with an EO 226 visa, Special Investors Resident Visa under EO 226, 47(a)2 visa issued by the Department of Justice, and Section 9(d) Treaty Traders visa will also be allowed, together with those with economic zone visas under Aurora Pacific Economic Zone, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority and Clark Development Corporation

Holders of Section 9(g) visas who left the country starting December 17, 2020 may return upon presentation of a valid ACr I-Card and Special Return Certificate. Those with visas issued as of March 20, 2020, and still valid and existing at the time of entry, and who were not permitted to enter the country under previous IATF resolutions Holders of valid and existing Special Resident and Retirees Visa and Section 9 (A) visas as long as they present an entry exemption document to the Bureau of Immigration upon arrival.



The Philippines has recorded 603,308 coronavirus infections so far, broken down as follows: 44,470 active cases, 12,545 deaths, and 546,293 recoveries.

RELATED VIDEO