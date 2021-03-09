Mandaluyong COVID-19 cases double in 1 week, 2 infected with UK, S. African variants recover

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Coronavirus infections in Mandaluyong have doubled in one week, Mayor Menchie Abalos said Wednesday, with 2 patients diagnosed with the South African and UK COVID-19 variants already recovering from the illness.

Abalos said the city's virus cases doubled in a week to 276 this Monday from last week's 134.

"New variant meron kami dalawa, 1 UK at 1 South African variant pero lahat sila magaling na," she said in an ABS-CBN Teleradyo interview.

(We had 2 patients with new variants, 1 UK at 1 South African variant, but all of them have recovered.)

"I think galing sa pagwowork nila kasi condominium ang karamihan so ibig sabihin talaga mga nagtatrabaho ito."

(I think most of them caught the virus at work because majority of them reside in condominiums.)

Abalos said the local government will bring food and essentials to residents.

"Karamihan kasi sa amin na nagkaroon ng COVID, mga condominium. Karamihan d'yan 1 lang per floor. Ang hirap namin ilockdown pero pinapabantayan na lang namin...higpitan ang kanilang amenities," she told

(Majority of our virus patients came from condominiums. Most of them are on each floor so we find it difficult to impose a lockdown, we just ask the management to monitor...and tighten their watch on amenities.)

The city will place under strict lockdown only small parts of barangays and will ask management of several condominiums to monitor virus patients. Cities in the capital region have imposed localized strict lockdowns to curb the surge of cases, which have soared past 3,000 in recent days -- twice as many as two weeks ago and the highest in five months -- as more contagious variants of the virus spread.

The government on Friday reported that the number of South African or B.1.351 variant cases in the country has climbed to 58, while that of the UK variant already reached 118.