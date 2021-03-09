Low pressure area to dampen Mindanao, parts of Eastern Visayas

MANILA - A low pressure area will dampen Mindanao and parts of Eastern Visayas on Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance was last spotted 895 kilometers east southeast of Davao City, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Claure.

"Nananatili ang tsansa na ito ay maging isang bagyo ngunit magdudulot po ito ng pag-ulan sa buong bahagi ng Mindanao at bahagi ng Eastern Visayas," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The chance remains that this will not develop into a storm but will bring rains over Mindanao and parts of Eastern Visayas.)

The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring light rains over Cagayan Valley and isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said.

The rest of Visayas will experience isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, it added.