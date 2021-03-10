Isko: Manila COVID-19 spike 'alarming'

People visit the Divisoria Market in Manila on March 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila City has ordered a lockdown in several villages to arrest an "alarming" rise in COVID-19 cases, city mayor Isko Moreno said Wednesday.

"So far, with the numbers we are seeing, it's alarming and this should be addressed and this should be controlled," he told ANC.

Barangays 351 and 725, as well as of Malate Bayview Mansion and Hop Inn Hotel in in Barangay 699 will be placed under a 4-day lockdown beginning Thursday, March 11.

Increased mobility of people and complacency to COVID-19 protocols are among the reasons driving the surge, Moreno said.

"We continue to ask [and] guide them that there's still danger. While it is true that there is vaccination going on, it addressed only a particular sector of our society, which is the health care workers," he added.

The city mayor lamented that their months of reining in the COVID-19 spread had been wasted.

"'Yong tiniis natin na 5 buwan napanatag natin 'yong numero ng impeksiyon ay nabalewala lang ng 2 linggo and that is alarming," he said.

(What we endured for 5 months where we stabilized the number of infections was wasted in just 2 weeks...)

He noted though that hospitals in Manila were still capable of handling the recent flare-up of COVID-19 infections.

On Tuesday, Manila recorded 154 new active coronavirus cases, raising its tally to 988. The city only logged 372 active cases on Feb. 1.

Manila has so far tallied 29,444 COVID-19 infections, of which 27,639 recovered and 817 died from the disease.