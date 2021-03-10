House probe into 'Bloody Sunday' massacre in Southern Tagalog sought

MANILA — The Makabayan bloc on Thursday said they, along with several other House of Representatives members, will file a resolution seeking a legislative investigation into what rights groups call the "Bloody Sunday" massacre in Southern Tagalog, where 7 activists accused of being armed communists were slain.

"Marami tayong gustong malaman. Gusto nating malaman ang katotohanan. For if we let this pass, magpapatuloy ito at dadanak pa ang mas maraming dugo. Lalo na’t nagbigay na ng shoot-to-kill order ang Pangulo," said Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Ferdinand Gaite during the bloc's weekly press conference.

(Many questions are still unanswered. We need to know the truth. If we let this pass, the killings will continue, more so now after President Rodrigo Duterte's shoot-to-kill order against armed communists.)

Raids in 4 provinces in Calabarzon on Sunday resulted in the death of an environmental activist as well as a coordinator of left-wing group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, among others, and resulted in the arrest of at least 6 others, activist groups and police said.

Sunday's raids came 2 days after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police and military to "kill" communist rebels and "ignore human rights."

"Kailangang managot ang dapat managot sa krimeng ito," Gaite added.

(Someone has to be held accountable for these crimes.)

Recent killings have put a spotlight on the issuance of search warrants by judges, which has become instrumental in government’s efforts to go after left-leaning activists accused of being communist rebels.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

