DOT kampante sa pagbubukas ng turismo sa kabila ng COVID-19 variants

MAYNILA – Sa kabila ng mga naitatalang kaso ng sinasabing mas nakahahawang coronavirus variant, puwede pa ring ipagpatuloy ang turismo sa bansa basta’t nasusunod ng mga turista ang minimum health protocols, sabi ngayong Miyerkoles ni Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

“It’s has been proven. Magwa-one year na tayo sa COVID-19. As long as open air, well-ventilated, and [may] minimum health safety protocols... we can restart tourism,” ani Puyat sa isang event para sa tourism workers na naapektuhan ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Sa ngayon, puwede umanong buksan ng mga local government unit (LGU) sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng modified general community quarantine ang kanilang tourism industry.

Pero depende pa rin daw sa LGU kung bubuksan ang turismo at kung anong klaseng COVID-19 test ang ire-require sa mga turista.

“The protocols are really up to the local government unit. Kami naman, we want to reopen tourism safely, with the minimum health and safety protocols. Now, it is the decision of the LGU kung maglalagay sila ng test before travel, whether it is saliva or swab,” ani Puyat.

Base sa survey ng Department of Tourism, mas maraming turista ang gustong bumiyahe “by land” kaysa “by air” para maiwasan ang hawahan ng COVID-19, na ngayo’y nakapanghawa na sa higit 600,000 sa bansa.

Patok din umano ngayon ang nature tourism.

Ayon pa kay Puyat, pabor silang magpatupad ng vaccination passport—na magsasabi kung ang isang tao ay nabakunahan na kontra COVID-19—para sa mga local at international traveler.

“Anything that will promote ease of travel restrictions, we are all for it. A lot of airlines abroad are saying that [they] would only accept passengers who are vaccinated,” ani Puyat.

Naobserbahan nitong mga nagdaang araw ng Department of Health at OCTA Research Group ang pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa ilang lugar sa bansa, kabilang ang National Capital Region. Isa sa mga itinuturong dahilan ay ang United Kingdom at South African variant ng coronavirus.

Dahil sa pagdami ng mga kaso, pinaigting ng mga LGU ang pagpapatupad ng health protocol sa kanilang mga nasasakupan.

