AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Davao

DAVAO CITY - Davao Region on Wednesday received 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, boosting its plan to halt the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected over 600,000 Filipinos.

The British-made vaccine, which obtained regulatory approval for emergency use in January, will be allocated to elderly health workers in the region.

Vaccination schedule has yet to be announced by the Department of Health-Davao Region. The jabs are also developed by Oxford University.

The region also received last week some 33,600 doses of vaccine developed by China's Sinovac and begun administering it to medical frontliners.

To date, Davao Region has tallied 20,341 coronavirus infections, of which 18,332 recovered while 861 died from the disease. It has 1,148 active cases or patients deemed infectious.

Davao City has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 13,253 infections. It is followed by Davao del Norte (3,053), Davao del Sur (1,373), Davao Oriental (1,263), Davao de Oro (1,187) and Davao Occidental (212). - Report from Hernel Tocmo

