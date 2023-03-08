Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Around 30 to 40 more Filipinos in quake-hit Turkey will be flown back to Manila in the coming weeks, an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

Usec. José Eduardo De Vega of the DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs said 78 distressed Filipinos who lost homes during the February 6 earthquake remain under the care of the Philippine embassy in Ankara.

However, not all are asking for the government’s help to return to the homeland.

“Kasi marami sa kanila Turkish citizen na, bibigyan nila ng housing at financial assistance tulad ng pangako ng kanilang presidente. Kaya rin maraming gustong maiwan lang muna, pero ‘yong mga iba na wala naman ang asawa nila sa Turkiye, umuuwi sila, so inuunti-unti natin inuuwi,” De Vega told reporters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

“Hindi lahat gustong umuwi, pero nagdedesisyon pa. Pero alam nila kung gusto nilang umuwi handa tayo diyan na tulungan sila, gagastusan natin ‘yan para makauwi.”

De Vega accompanied 24 Filipinos made up of 8 families repatriated from Istanbul—the second batch of victims assisted by the Philippine government.

Many of the arrivals are wives and children of Turkish husbands or other nationalities who remained in Turkey or the Middle East, he said.

“Habang nagre-recover pa yong Turkey, dito muna sila, itong mga pamilyang ito, ginastusan natin ‘yan,” De Vega said.

Filipina Paulina Milad Erdal and her 2 half-Turkish sons, who flew to the Philippines from Turkey. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

Paulina Milad Erdal, 55, arrived with 2 of her 3 half-Turkish sons as part of the batch.

They lost their home in Gaziantep during the earthquake, a double tragedy after Erdal’s Turkish husband died of cancer a year ago.

“Sa takot at lamig, hubo’t hubad na kaming lumabas. Sana walang maulit na ganyang mangyari,” she said.

Erdal will stay with relatives in Nueva Ecija.

She said it is her first time to return to the Philippines in 32 years after having a family of her own abroad.

“Excited ako, hindi ko alam ang gagawin ko sa tagal ng panahon na hindi ako nakauwi, may uuwian ba ako o hindi, hindi ko pa alam,” she said.

But Erdal said she still plans to return to Turkey.

“Kasi po mga anak ko doon lumaki at doon po sila magtatrabaho e hindi sila masasanay sa Pilipinas kaya kung maaari lang po, mga 6, 3 months ganoon po kami mag-stay. Kailangan po bumalik dahil doon sila talaga,” she said.

The DFA provided $200 aid to each family, while other agencies like the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will assist with reintegration here.

De Vega said they are working to fast-track the documents of the remaining Filipinos planning to return home, since many lost them in the quake.

He added they will also assess if the Filipinos will be repatriated via one or multiple flights this month.

A total of 49 Filipinos have already been flown home, including the first batch which arrived last February 27.

Aside from Filipinos, native Turkish with connections to the Philippines have also flown here since the earthquake.

Mariza Osaka, 35, carried her months-old baby as she greeted her Turkish husband Berat Guney, 48, who arrived in the same Turkish Airlines flight as the repatriated Filipinos.

Osaka and Guney have 2 children together, but she remained in the Philippines.

Not only Filipinos flew from Turkey after the quake.



Filipina Mariza Osaka hugs her Turkish husband Berat Guney as he came out the NAIA3 arrival lobby.



She says he sold his land property there to be able to fly to PH after she urged him to stay here for now. pic.twitter.com/DoWg8qVGtA — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) March 8, 2023

She said Guney, who made a living as a driver until the quake, had to sell off farmland to pay for his ticket to Manila, after she urged him to stay here in the meantime.

“Ako po ang nag-decide. Para po sana makapag-ano siya, makapag-isip, makapaghinga. Siyempre nag-aalala rin po ako sa mga anak namin, baka mapano rin po siya,” she said.

While her husband did not bring back much money, she said, it was more important their family was complete.

“Saktong budget lang po. Para sa’kin maging safety lang po siya, magagawan naman po ng paraan,” Osaka said.

RELATED VIDEO