Senate, House 'solid' despite opposing views on Charter change: Zubiri

MANILA -- Differences over the proposed Charter change won't drive a wedge in the relationship of the Senate and the House of Representatives, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Thursday.

"Even these talks of Charter change and all that we still keep close relationship with Congress. I still hold Speaker Martin Romualdez as a dear friend... Yung partnership namin ng Senate with the Congress is firm and solid and we'll continue to pass bills that will help our people together," Zubiri said during the launch of the e-Congress website.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva also emphasized the strong relationship between Zubiri and Romualdez.

"From day 1, they've already shown us the power of synergy, from day 1 they already instilled into each and every one of us in the Senate and the House of Representatives the power of teamwork, the importance of teamwork, the importance of unity," Villanueva said.

The House is set to pass on final reading next week the implementing bill of their resolution that called for a constitutional convention to propose amendments to the 1987 charter, while the Senate has maintained it is not their priority.