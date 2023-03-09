MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday bared 29 new appointments made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in several government offices and agencies.
Offices with new appointees include the Departments of Agriculture, Human Settlements and Urban Development, Labor and Employment, and Migrant Workers.
The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) also has new appointees, just days after some of its officers were sacked following allegations of theft at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
The 29 new appointees include Jonathan Malaya, who is now the assistant director general of the National Security Council. Malaya previously served as spokesperson and undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) under the Duterte administration.
The new appointees include the following.
Department of Agriculture
- Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra, Assistant Secretary
- Celso C. Olido, Director III
- Maria Melba B. Wee, Director III
Philippine Rubber Research Institute
- Cheryll L. Eusela, Executive Director III
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development
- Ma. Lorina J. Rigor, Director IV
Department of Labor and Employment (Employee’s Compensation Commission)
- Rene Y. Soriano, Acting Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector, Board of Commissioners
National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council
- Rene E. Cristobal, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
- Arthur F. Juego, Member, Representing the Labor Sector
- Jose Roland A. Moya, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
- Ranulfo P. Payos, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
- Antonio L. Sayo, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
National Wages and Productivity Commission
- Carlos B. Catis, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region IX, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board
- Alice B. Dumadag, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region XII, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board
Department of Migrant Workers
- Maria Regina Angela G. Galias, Director IV
- Marlito D. Rodriguez, Director IV
Department of Transportation (Office for Transportation Security)
- Jose A. Briones Jr., Deputy Administrator III
- Jose V. Carillo, Director IV
- Rodelio B. Jocson, Director IV
- Danilo P. Macerin, Director IV
National Development Company
- Arsenio M. Bartolome III, Acting Member, Board of Directors
Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation
- Franz Josef George E. Alvarez, Member, Board of Directors
- Edgar Benedict C. Cutiongco, Member, Board of Directors
- Rafael E. Del Pilar, Member, Board of Directors
- Arthur Saldivar-Sali, Member, Board of Directors
- Romeo O. Solis Jr., Member, Board of Directors
- Adrian Ferdinand S. Sugar, Member, Board of Directors
Movie and Television Review and Classification Board
- Diorella Maria G. Sotto-Antonio, Chairperson
Presidential Management Staff
- Juan Emmanuel M. Reyes, Assistant Secretary
National Security Council
- Jonathan Malaya, Assistant Director-General