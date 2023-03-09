MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday bared 29 new appointments made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in several government offices and agencies.

Offices with new appointees include the Departments of Agriculture, Human Settlements and Urban Development, Labor and Employment, and Migrant Workers.

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) also has new appointees, just days after some of its officers were sacked following allegations of theft at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The 29 new appointees include Jonathan Malaya, who is now the assistant director general of the National Security Council. Malaya previously served as spokesperson and undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) under the Duterte administration.

The new appointees include the following.

Department of Agriculture

Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra, Assistant Secretary

Celso C. Olido, Director III

Maria Melba B. Wee, Director III

Philippine Rubber Research Institute

Cheryll L. Eusela, Executive Director III

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development

Ma. Lorina J. Rigor, Director IV

Department of Labor and Employment (Employee’s Compensation Commission)

Rene Y. Soriano, Acting Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector, Board of Commissioners

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

Rene E. Cristobal, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

Arthur F. Juego, Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Jose Roland A. Moya, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

Ranulfo P. Payos, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

Antonio L. Sayo, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

National Wages and Productivity Commission

Carlos B. Catis, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region IX, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board

Alice B. Dumadag, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region XII, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board

Department of Migrant Workers

Maria Regina Angela G. Galias, Director IV

Marlito D. Rodriguez, Director IV

Department of Transportation (Office for Transportation Security)

Jose A. Briones Jr., Deputy Administrator III

Jose V. Carillo, Director IV

Rodelio B. Jocson, Director IV

Danilo P. Macerin, Director IV

National Development Company

Arsenio M. Bartolome III, Acting Member, Board of Directors

Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation

Franz Josef George E. Alvarez, Member, Board of Directors

Edgar Benedict C. Cutiongco, Member, Board of Directors

Rafael E. Del Pilar, Member, Board of Directors

Arthur Saldivar-Sali, Member, Board of Directors

Romeo O. Solis Jr., Member, Board of Directors

Adrian Ferdinand S. Sugar, Member, Board of Directors

Movie and Television Review and Classification Board

Diorella Maria G. Sotto-Antonio, Chairperson

Presidential Management Staff

Juan Emmanuel M. Reyes, Assistant Secretary

National Security Council