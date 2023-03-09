Home  >  News

Palace bares 29 new appointments, including ex-DILG spox Malaya

Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2023 11:24 AM

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday bared 29 new appointments made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in several government offices and agencies.

Offices with new appointees include the Departments of Agriculture, Human Settlements and Urban Development, Labor and Employment, and Migrant Workers.

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) also has new appointees, just days after some of its officers were sacked following allegations of theft at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The 29 new appointees include Jonathan Malaya, who is now the assistant director general of the National Security Council. Malaya previously served as spokesperson and undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) under the Duterte administration. 

The new appointees include the following. 

Department of Agriculture

  • Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra, Assistant Secretary
  • Celso C. Olido, Director III
  • Maria Melba B. Wee, Director III

Philippine Rubber Research Institute

  • Cheryll L. Eusela, Executive Director III

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development

  • Ma. Lorina J. Rigor, Director IV

Department of Labor and Employment (Employee’s Compensation Commission)

  • Rene Y. Soriano, Acting Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector, Board of Commissioners

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

  • Rene E. Cristobal, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
  • Arthur F. Juego, Member, Representing the Labor Sector
  • Jose Roland A. Moya, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
  • Ranulfo P. Payos, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
  • Antonio L. Sayo, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

National Wages and Productivity Commission

  • Carlos B. Catis, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region IX, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board
  • Alice B. Dumadag, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region XII, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board

Department of Migrant Workers

  • Maria Regina Angela G. Galias, Director IV
  • Marlito D. Rodriguez, Director IV

Department of Transportation (Office for Transportation Security)

  • Jose A. Briones Jr., Deputy Administrator III
  • Jose V. Carillo, Director IV
  • Rodelio B. Jocson, Director IV
  • Danilo P. Macerin, Director IV

National Development Company

  • Arsenio M. Bartolome III, Acting Member, Board of Directors

Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation

  • Franz Josef George E. Alvarez, Member, Board of Directors
  • Edgar Benedict C. Cutiongco, Member, Board of Directors
  • Rafael E. Del Pilar, Member, Board of Directors
  • Arthur Saldivar-Sali, Member, Board of Directors
  • Romeo O. Solis Jr., Member, Board of Directors
  • Adrian Ferdinand S. Sugar, Member, Board of Directors 

Movie and Television Review and Classification Board

  • Diorella Maria G. Sotto-Antonio, Chairperson

Presidential Management Staff

  • Juan Emmanuel M. Reyes, Assistant Secretary

National Security Council

  • Jonathan Malaya, Assistant Director-General
