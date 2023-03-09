MANILA — The Cessna plane that went missing in Isabela province in January has been found, local authorities said on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), meanwhile, said it received the said information but is verifying it with the Philippine Aeronautical Rescue Coordinating Center.

According to the Isabela Incident Management Team, the condition of the passengers and pilot is still being verified.

The plane had taken off on Jan. 24 from Cauayan airport on a route that would have taken it across the Sierra Madre mountain range, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines earlier said.

The plane did not respond half an hour after it was supposed to land, the industry regulator said.

— With report from Harris Julio; Agence France-Presse

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

