MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday reminded the country’s councilors to protect their integrity as public officials and “never surrender to any temptation” that would put their character and position in question.

“Remember as public servants, we must uphold transparency [and] accountability in all our work. Apart from inhibiting yourselves from corrupt practices, I also urge you to avoid unjust and dangerous acts that put the bureaucracy in a state of decay,” the President stressed after leading the oath taking ceremony of the 27 new officials of the Philippine Councilors League in their National Convention at the World Trade Center.

“Please take to heart that aside from commission, omission, too, remains an offense and a form of deception against our constituents,” he added.

The chief executive also rallied for support for the government’s legislative priorities including the E-Governance Act, which will “institutionalize digitalization in the bureaucracy” and make government transactions easier.

He also encouraged the councilors to support the proposed amendments to the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) law which would streamline some processes in the government to make investments in infrastructure projects easier.

The National Land Use Act which would establish a system of identifying properties for commercial, industrial, residential and agricultural uses by local governments, is also an important legislative measure according to the President.

“Kaya’t ‘yung Land Use Act ay manggagaling ito sa local government at ito ay dadalhin hanggang sa national at ito ay gagawin – ito na ang gagawin natin, ito na ‘yung magiging plano natin, ito na ‘yung blueprint natin para sa darating na ilang taon,” he said.

Pending its passage, the President is encouraging the local officials to “harmonize, standardize, and set policies and rules related to land use.”

“This legislation will assist the LGUs to efficiently, equitably, and sustainably allocate land resources to achieve food security, determine hazardous areas, delineate protected areas, and identify areas for settlement, for commercial, for industrial, [and] for infrastructural uses,” he added.

To widen the tax base used for property and property-related taxes, the administration is also pushing for the passage of the package 3 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP), the president said.

“Pagka ating nagawa ito, itong common valuation na ito, maliwanag na maliwanag kung ano ang balor ng lupa, maliwanag na maliwanag sa ating mga potential investor, sa mga negosyo na papasok, sa mga constituency ninyo, maliwanag na maliwanag kung ano ang magiging bayad para sa paggamit doon sa lupa na ‘yan,” he explained

Marcos Jr also reminded the LGU officials, that even with the pending passage of the Waste Treatment Technology Act, each local government unit should have a solid waste management program to address the persistent garbage problem.

He also assured LGUs of his administration’s support.

“Kaya’t asahan naman ninyo na ang national government kapag humingi kayo ng tulong, kami ay papasok diyan, magdadala kami ng mga marurunong para tumulong sa inyo at para ating magawa lahat itong ating kailangang gawin para buhayin natin, lalong-lalo na ang mga MSMEs, ‘yung mga maliliit na negosyo,” he said

“Please be assured that this administration is one with you in formulating, implementing, and coordinating programs and projects that are beneficial to the PCL and of course to the Filipino people,” he added.