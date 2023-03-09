President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (center) joins Malacañang Palace in the nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill on Mar. 9, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA Pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined Malacañang employees in a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill held on Thursday afternoon.

Wearing safety helmets, Marcos and other personnel vacated their offices at exactly 2 p.m. to converge at the Palace grounds.

There, the workers implemented the “duck, cover, and hold” protocol until the end of the drill, which lasted for several minutes.

Joining the President were his special assistant Antonio Lagdameo Jr., National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, and Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Office of Civil Defense Joint Information Center Head Diego Agustin Mariano earlier called on the public to join the drill to ensure their preparedness in case of a strong earthquake.

He also reminded the public to practice “duck, cover, and hold” to minimize injuries during strong tremors.

“Kahit napaka-simpleng protocol nitong duck, cover, and hold, ay makakaligtas sa atin, makaka-minimize sa injuries at makakabawas po sa casualties,” Mariano said in a public briefing Thursday morning.

“Kaya kahit paulit-ulit natin itong gagawin, ito po ay para magkaroon tayo ng muscle memory, na para kahit tumama itong the Big One, kahit tayo ay mataranta at matakot alam po natin ang ating gagawin, dahil sa paulit-ulit nating pagsasagawa ng Earthquake drill, tayo ay makakaiwas po sa sakunang dulot ng lindol,” he added.

(Although the duck, cover, and hold protocol is very simple, it can minimize injuries and reduce casualties. We do this repeatedly to develop muscle memory so that when the Big One strikes, we will not panic and we'll know what to do.)

