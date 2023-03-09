LOOK: Pinays in UK celebrates International Women's Day 2023

LONDON - In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Filipino Women’s Association -UK organized a forum dubbed as “Constructing the Filipino Woman in Britain: Towards Agency and Empowerment."

The discussion looked at the various ways the Filipino woman in the UK has been constructed through the years. Held at the Philippine Studies at SOAS on Tuesday night, attendees lauded the organizers for mounting the event which lined-up notable speakers and a film showing.

The FWA-UK Filipino Women's Association UK is committed to making a difference in the lives of Filipino youth and promote the rights and welfare of the Filipino community in the UK, especially the elderly and vulnerable.