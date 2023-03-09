Lawmaker wants 3-year validity for vehicular registration

Quirino Rep. Midy Cua has filed a bill seeking longer validity for vehicular registration.

Cua filed House Bill 7404 which seeks to extend the validity of certificates of registration to 3 years.

"Except for newly purchased automobiles, all motor vehicles apply for a renewal of their certificate of registration every year. While the whole process typically only takes a few hours, most vehicle owners must take a leave of absence from work to process their application," Cua said in the bill's explanatory note.

"By extending the validity of certificates of registration, motor vehicle owners can avoid missing work and preserve their leaves of absence for other matters. Furthermore, business owners using motor vehicles will reduce the number of days when their motor vehicles are unavailable," Cua added.

The bill would amend Section 14 of Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code and would be known as the "Three Year Vehicle Registration Act. '

The bill is now pending before the House Committee on Transportation.