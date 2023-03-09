Residents under the first district of Quezon City register as voters at a satellite office of the Commission on Elections on Jan. 31, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections is ready if the election of delegates for the proposed constitutional convention coincides with the village and youth polls on October 30.

But Comelec chairperson George Garcia noted the poll body would need an additional P3.8 billion for the printing of more ballots and bigger honoraria for electoral board members.

"We are prepared. We are ready provided that there should be a law calling for the elections of the delegates for the constitutional convention by April so we will be able to print the 67 million ballots by May and June," he told ANC's "Rundown".

The Comelec has already finished printing 91 million ballots for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

"That's why we can no longer include the space for the election of the nominees for the constitutional convention," Garcia said.

A House super majority on Monday voted in favor of a resolution proposing economic amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

Under Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, the con-con will be a hybrid assembly with 316 elected and appointed members.

'DISTURBED' BY ATTACKS

In the interview, the poll body also expressed concern on the string of attacks on elected officials.

At least 7 attacks on local politicians have been recorded since the start of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, a senator has noted.

"The Comelec is equally disturbed by this development in view of the violence that is happening as against our local officials," Garcia said.

Comelec vowed to use its "full force of power" to maintain order during the polls.

"We are going to use the full force of our power to maintain peace and order during the election period, campaign period and even after the filing of candidacy," Garcia said.

The Comelec on Wednesday kicked off a 3-day national election summit in hopes of coming up with "meaningful and sustainable" electoral reforms.