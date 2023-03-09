Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed an oil spill boom in the waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro to help contain the leaking industrial fuel from a sunken tanker.

But the PCG admitted it does not guarantee it would stop the spillage from spreading further.

"Due to the strong current, it's not a guarantee that even if we do have an oil spill boom there it will stop it but it will really help a lot," Jherich Ybañez, assistant spokesperson of PCG's public affairs office, told ANC's "Rundown".

The motor tanker Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 liters (210,000 gallons) of industrial fuel oil when it sank more than a week ago off the central island of Mindoro, south of the capital Manila.

Diesel fuel and thick oil from the vessel have contaminated the waters and beaches of 9 municipalities along the coast of Oriental Mindoro province, Governor Humerlito Dolor told reporters.

Oil has been spotted as far south as Semirara island -- which is part of Antique province -- more than 130 kilometers from where the tanker went down.

That has sparked concerns for the region's rich marine life and economy.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has said that the submerged tanker may have been located.

It was believed to be about 400 meters (1,300 feet) below the surface, but a remotely operated vehicle would be needed to confirm its exact position.

Ybañez said the owner of the sunken tanker is "very cooperative" in the clean-up efforts.

He added the owner would hire a remotely operated underwater vehicle to confirm the exact location of the tanker.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered DENR to fast-track the cleanup in affected areas.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse