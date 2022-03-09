MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a former Palace official as the newest Deputy Ombudsman for Mindanao, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Palace acting spokesman Martin Andanar confirmed the appointment of former Presidential Management Staff undersecretary Anderson Ang Lo as Deputy Ombudsman for Mindanao.

"We wish Deputy Ombudsman Lo success as we assure him of the Executive’s support in the Office of the Ombudsman’s drive towards good governance in the public sector," Andanar said in a statement.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires earlier said "nothing turned up derogatory" during background checks for the Deputy Ombudsman post.

"No one has a record of graft and corruption in their present and previous positions or employments,” Martires said of Lo and 2 other lawyers shortlisted for the position.

