A jeepney driver refuels at a gasoline station in Manila on February 28, 2022 amid increasing oil prices. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Public transport drivers who charge more than the allowed minimum fare may be penalized and could risk their operator's franchise, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Wednesday.

This developed after reports that some jeepney drivers have already charged passengers more than the minimum fare of P9.00 amid the soaring cost of fuel. Some drivers are reportedly charging from P12 to P20 minimum fare.

LTFRB Executive Director Kristina Cassion said the minimum fare of P9 remains as transport authorities have yet to decide whether to grant the fare hike petition.

"Pinapaalalahanan natin ang ating mga drivers and operators na wala pang pinal na desisyon ang LTFRB kung kaya’t ang kasalukuyan na fare natin ay 9 pesos pa rin. Maituturing na overcharging ang sobrang paniningil, at ang overcharging ay may penalty," Cassion said in a public briefing.

(We are reminding our drivers and operators that LTFRB does not have a final decision yet on the fare hike, which is why the minimum fare remains at P9. Any amount more than that will be considered overcharging, which could be penalized.)

"Kaya tinatawagan namin iyong ating mga operators and drivers na sana kung ano lang iyong tamang singil, kung ano iyong nakalagay sa fare matrix ninyo, iyon lang muna iyong ating isingil doon sa publiko," she added.

(We are calling on operators and drivers to follow the minimum fare amount. Whatever is currently on your fare matrix should be followed.)

The official noted that transport drivers violating this would be fined P5,000 on first offense, P10,000 on second offense, and P15,000 on the third offense with the possibility of suspension or cancellation of their operator's franchise.

She urged passengers to report to the LTFRB any instances of overcharging, including through their hotline 1342.

"Kung sakaling may magreklamo po sa atin ay mag-iisyu po ng show cause order ang ating LTFRB at ipatawag, i-summon po ang operator. At kapag napatunayan po talaga ay pagmumultahin po sila," said Cassion.

(If somebody will report to us regarding this incident, we will issue a show-cause order and summon the operator. If found guilty, they would be fined.)

"Hindi ibig sabihin na hindi caught-in-the act ng ating mga enforcers po na nag-o-overcharge sila ay hindi na sila papatawan po ng overcharging na penalty."

(Being not caught in the act by our enforcers that they overcharged does not mean that they cannot be penalized.)

Some jeepney operators are seeking a P12 minimum fare to keep up with the rising prices of fuel, compounded by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Cassion said that another round of hearing would be conducted on March 22 as some petitioners submitted incomplete documents.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved some P2.5 billion in fuel subsidy for public transport drivers.

The Department of Budget and Management said the fuel subsidy might be released over the weekend.