MANILA - Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. this week urged government to declare March 15 as "Frontliners Day" in recognition of frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Government on March 15, 2020 placed Metro Manila for the first time under enhanced community quarantine to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.



A law should declare March 15 as Frontliners Day to honor the "heroism" of essential workers, Marcos said in a statement posted online by the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas on Tuesday.

“Kung hindi sa kanila baka lalo nang huminto ang pag-ikot ng ating mundo. Maraming salamat sa ating mga frontliners at panahon naman siguro para sila’y kilalanin ng ating pamahalaan dahil sa kanilang kabayanihan,” Marcos said.

(Without them, perhaps our world would have stopped turning even more. Thank you to our frontliners and maybe it's time that our government recognizes their heroism.)

His running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said government should also pay tribute to frontliners who lost their lives in the crisis.

The Philippines has recorded some 3.6 million COVID-19 cases, with about 57,000 deaths.

A decline in infections has allowed government to place Metro Manila and 38 other areas under the least stringent pandemic Alert Level 1 this March.

