MANILA - Partido Reporma standard bearer Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday urged Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to "reconsider" her ban on motorcades in her city and bailiwick, saying this is unfair to other candidates.

It is ironic that Duterte-Carpio -- who is "fond of holding motorcades" -- is the one who banned it, Lacson said in a press conference in Pasig City.

"In the spirit of fair play, dapat 'wag siya magban kasi sa ibang lugar, nakakapagmotorcade sila," he said.

(In the spirit of fair play, she should not impose a ban because in other areas, they're allowed to hold motorcades.)

"In my opinion, I hope si Mayor Sara i-reconsider niya ang pagban sa motorcade," he said.

(In my opinion, I hope Mayor Sara will reconsider banning motorcades.)

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who is running as Lacson's vice president, said their team is unaffected by the motorcade ban in Davao City.

"Wala naman kaming planong magmotorcade lalo na sa Davao," Sotto said.

(We don't plan to hold motorcades in Davao.)

"Kung kami ay magkakampanya eh di maglalakad kami," he said.

(If we will campaign there, then we can walk.)

Lacson added that they prefer to have actual conversations with voters instead of going around an area aboard campaign floats.

"We shy away from motorcade mas gusto namin (we prefer to have) dialogue," he said.

"Hanggat maaari (As much as possible), we want to talk to the people and the people to talk to us," he said.

Duterte-Carpio announced the ban on motorcades in Davao City earlier this month, citing recent the surge in oil prices.

President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, who is running for vice president, said motorcades may cause traffic jams in her city, which may lead to more losses for public utility vehicle drivers.

Earlier this week, oil prices in the Philippines soared, with increases ranging from P3 to P5 per liter, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said its local campaign committee is expected to review Duterte-Carpio's move.

"This is one of the situations that we sort of anticipated local chief executives might do in the face of the pandemic," said Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez.

"We will see what the Comelec Campaign Committee, the regional Comelec campaign committee says about it."

RELATED VIDEO