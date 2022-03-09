MANILA - Partido Reporma presidential candidate Panfilo Lacson and his vice presidential candidate Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Wednesday said former election lawyer George Garcia deserves to be appointed to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) despite previously working for other contenders in the 2022 elections.

"Si. Atty. George, abogado ng lahat. Minsan magkalaban sa korte pareho pala siya abogado," Lacson said in a press conference in Pasig City.

(Atty. George is everybody's lawyer. Sometimes both parties in court are represented by him.)

"Talagang qualified siya. Siya ang napakalaki ng grasp pagdating sa election laws," he said.

(He is really qualified. He has a wide grasp when it comes to election laws.)

Both Lacson and Sotto expressed confidence that Garcia would inhibit in cases where his former clients are involved.

"'Yung conflict siguro alam na nila ang gagawin nila, yung inhibition is a personal decision," Lacson said.

"Knowing Atty. George, he will inhibit," Sotto added.

Before his appointment as Comelec commissioner earlier this week, Garcia served as the election lawyer of Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso.

He also served as election lawyer for the poll protest of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. against 2016 rival Vice President Leni Robredo, and also represented then-presidential aspirant Sen. Grace Poe, when she faced disqualification woes in the 2010 elections.

On Tuesday, Garcia said that he would be inhibiting from all the cases that he handled when he was still working as an election lawyer.