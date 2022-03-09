PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag, who is from the party faction backed by President Rodrigo Duterte, takes his oath as acting Cabinet Secretary. Photo from PDP-Laban Cusi wing



MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed as his acting Cabinet Secretary an official of the PDP-Laban wing he backs, it said on Wednesday.

Duterte named Melvin Matibag, secretary general of the faction, as his Cabinet Secretary, the group said in a statement.



Matibag replaces Karlo Nograles, who took oath as the new Civil Service Commission chairman this week.

Matibag took his oath before Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea earlier in the day, the PDP faction said.

In a statement, Matibag said he was "truly grateful" to the President for his "trust and confidence."

"I welcome the challenge and promise to abide by the duties entrusted to me by the President and the Constitution," the official said.

"We have about 3 months to oversee the Cabinet Secretariat and we will make sure of the important policy issues of President Duterte are acted upon and the Duterte legacy is properly established," he added.

