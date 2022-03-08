The local government of Davao City on Tuesday announced the lifting of harsh pandemic restrictions, leaving only minimum health standards as a public requirement.

For land, sea and air travels, both residents and non-residents are free to pass through the city’s borders with no documents required, except those who need to show their IDs in connection with law enforcement operations.

No lockdowns will be imposed but home isolation is still mandated for positive patients.

The use of QR code for contact-tracing has also been suspended.

As the city was downgraded to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 by the IATF, all public utility vehicles were allowed to take in passengers at capacity and all sports are also permitted.

On February 15, bars and restaurants were allowed to serve liquor and alcoholic beverages.

Establishments and offices, however, may impose COVID-19 regulations within their premises only such as the “no vaccine, no entry” policy.

The Davao LGU started to loosen its restrictions after it consistently recorded a low number of daily COVID-19 tally since last month. — Report by Chrislen Bulosan

