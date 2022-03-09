Members of the Metro Manila Development Authority collect dismantled campaign posters and tarpaulins at the MMDA satellite office in Sta. Mesa, Manila during "Oplan Baklas" operations on Feb. 18, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections will discuss Wednesday the temporary restraining order issued by the Supreme Court on its crackdown on what it deemed to be prohibited campaign materials, one of its new commissioners said.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the poll body will also look into the guidelines of "Oplan Baklas" or the dismantling of oversized campaign materials even those displayed in private properties.

“Mamaya po pag-uusapan po namin ‘yan upang maging mas maliwanag [kung] ano ba talaga ang na-TRO o na-restrain ng Korte Suprema, at ano pa rin, despite the fact na may TRO, ang talagang bawal naman,” he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The high tribunal on Wednesday temporarily stopped the enforcement of "Oplan Baklas" pending the resolution of the petition filed by some supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

The petitioners claimed the operations violated their freedom of speech and expression, and took away their property without due process as there was no prior notice and hearing when the posters were taken without their consent.

The SC also ordered Comelec to answer the petition within 10 days from receipt of its resolution.

The issuance of the TRO against "Oplan Baklas", nonetheless, does not mean campaign posters could be placed anywhere, said Garcia.

"Ang ating mga kandidato, baka akala nila, porke’t may TRO ay kahit saan na lang makapaglagay. ‘Yan po, kailangan maliwanag at dapat mayroon po kaming guidelines," he said.

Garcia said the poll body should issue guidelines for everyone.

"Para naman po hindi nagkakaroon ng tunggalian at gitgitan. Baka umabot sa isang pisikal na alam niyo naman, kung hindi man ay kasuhan," he said.

He added, "Ang importante po dito, maging maliwanag. 'Ah, ito pala naman talaga ang bawal, ito naman pala ay puwede, ito po 'yung sabi ng Korte Suprema, ito po 'yung covered ng TRO, ito po ‘yung hindi covered ng TRO'."