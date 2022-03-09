MANILA - China will become "more cautious" over using its military to settle territorial disputes after witnessing the sanctions imposed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, an international security expert said on Wednesday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Prof. Rommel Banlaoi said that Beijing is watching closely what is unfolding in Ukraine.

"Ngayon nagiging mas cautious siya (Now she will become more cautious) to take military action in areas that China has interest to control like Taiwan, like West Philippine Sea, Tibet and even yung mga borders sharing with other countries, those being shared with India and even those shared with Russia," Banlaoi said.

China can still opt to reassert its control of Taiwan through military action, Banlaoi said, but this may be too costly because of the possible international sanctions that will hurt Chinese businesses worldwide.

"Now will China be willing to face the pain?" Banlaoi said.

Former UN Security Council President Lauro Baja earlier said in an online forum that China may forcibly reclaim Taiwan amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The United States, European Union, Britain, Japan, South Korea, as well as global companies have imposed varying degrees of sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Russia has also been banned from the SWIFT messaging system that banks use to wire money.

Although the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is felt globally, especially with the surging prices of oil, Banlaoi said it is unlikely to cause "World War 3" due to efforts meant to deescalate the tension.

Beijing and Manila have enjoyed friendlier ties under President Rodrigo Duterte who set aside an arbitral ruling that rejected China's claims over the entire South China Sea.

